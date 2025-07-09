H100 Group raises approximately $54 million in additional funding to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy By: PANews 2025/07/09 14:41

U $0.00311 -53.02%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish H100 Group raised an additional 516 million Swedish kronor (about 54 million U.S. dollars) through the sixth and seventh rounds of financing (previously announced for the first time on June 16, 2025). The proceeds will be used to promote investment opportunities within the framework of the Bitcoin reserve strategy. So far, the group's total cumulative financing has reached 921 million Swedish kronor (96 million U.S. dollars), a significant increase from the previous 405 million Swedish kronor (42 million U.S. dollars). Earlier on July 2, it was reported that H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54 .