ElizaOS V2 will be released soon, with highlights including composable multi-channel agent clusters, etc.

PANews reported on July 9 that according to the latest tweet from ai16z core developer @dankvr, ElizaOS V2 will be demonstrated globally at 02:00 Beijing time on July 10. In V2, AI agents can plan, coordinate and complete work across blockchain and SaaS tools without human intervention. V2 uses a new GUI, CLI and plugin registry to reduce setup time from hours to minutes and reduce latency by 40%.

The highlights of this version include: 1. Composable multi-channel agent clusters that support multi-agent collaboration, support the decomposition of complex tasks into structured steps, and convert them into instant solutions to achieve cross-platform native operation; 2. Dynamic role evolution, through the memory system, allows AI agents to better remember user needs and be more intelligent; 3. Enhanced trusted execution environment, the built-in native trusted execution environment is conducive to increasing security and privacy; 4. Retrieval Enhanced Generation (RAG) framework, supports stronger content processing, supports automatic source attribution, faster response, and reduces AI hallucinations; 5. Enhanced plug-in ecosystem, streamlined DX+ new CLI and service layer, providing one-click settings, TypeScript support, optional plug-in registry, etc.