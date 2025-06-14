Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China

PANews
2025/06/14 17:53
Autonomi
ANT$0.0717+4.21%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01717+2.44%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China, LianLian Digital is also actively exploring the possibility of applying for relevant licenses in the above regions. LianLian Digital has currently established a dedicated team to promote stablecoin-related projects and conduct use case research. LianLian Digital currently holds a total of 65 payment licenses in various regions around the world, and its wholly-owned subsidiary DFX Labs Company Limited also obtained a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in December 2024. The outside world believes that this VATP license will be able to produce synergies with the stablecoin license that the group may obtain in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0.3248+1.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

HNT dropped over 5% as selling pressure spread across the Helium ecosystem following Coinbase’s delisting of the deprecated Helium Mobile token. According to data from crypto.news, Helium Mobile (MOBILE) price dropped to an intraday low of $0.00026 on June 27…
체인스왑
TOKEN$0.01356+4.46%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0002925+1.31%
Helium Network Token
HNT$2.296+2.77%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 18:28
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000151-55.32%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.0148-5.43%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000088-45.34%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Is Helium price at risk as Coinbase suspends trading for Helium Mobile?

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

The Nasdaq Composite Index broke through the high of December 2024 and set a new record high again