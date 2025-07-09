Four wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC to Hyperliquid in the early morning to purchase HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/09 09:53

HYPE $44.56 -3.29% USDC $0.9996 +0.01%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 7 hours ago, 4 wallets deposited a total of 6.14 million USDC into Hyperliquid for the purchase of HYPE.