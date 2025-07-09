Projective Finance opens $7 million on-chain lending pool for Illinois solar projects By: PANews 2025/07/09 09:17

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph, Projective Finance, an RWA platform focusing on sustainable finance, launched a $7 million on-chain loan pool on the Avalanche blockchain, and the funds will be used to build solar facilities for public schools in Illinois. The platform tokenizes municipal loans and allows qualified investors to use USDC stablecoins to participate in government-guaranteed renewable energy infrastructure projects. All projects are certified by Moody's ratings.