Judge signals Tornado Cash sanctions may be barred from Roman Storm trial By: PANews 2025/07/09 04:56

The judge reportedly said she would not be inclined to have attorneys bring up the US Treasury’s 2022 sanctions against Tornado Cash after they were withdrawn in March.