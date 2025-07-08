The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:46
시바이누
SHIB$0.000012-1.23%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0010133-2.37%
도지
DOGE$0.24488-1.33%
페페
PEPE$0.00000917-1.60%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Pepeto blends internet culture with functionality, positioning itself as a serious new contender.

The memecoin category, once dismissed as temporary hype, has gradually become a creative corner of the crypto space. For some, these tokens are simply speculative tools, but for others, they symbolize the viral power of internet communities. Now, a fresh contender is stepping onto the scene.

Introducing Pepeto, a frog-inspired token that dubs itself the “God of Frogs.” With forward-thinking features like staking yields, ecosystem tools, and cross-chain support, Pepeto is carving a new narrative for what memecoins can achieve.

As we inch closer to the end of 2025, seasoned investors are keeping a close eye to see whether Pepeto will become the new leader of the memecoin movement.

Where Pepeto sits among top memecoin rivals

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is currently valued at  $0.1670, showing a 2.07% drop over 24 hours. Despite an attempted midday recovery, the price action remains weak. Resistance zones lie around $0.176 and $0.174, while support sits tightly near $0.166.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 1

Shiba Inu, meanwhile, trades at $0.00001152, following a 2.64% daily decline. Key resistances are seen at $0.00001192and $0.00001182, with a support level forming around $0.00001150.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 2

Pepe is priced at $0.000009899, marking a 0.74% drop. The token is slipping into a downward trend, with resistance at $0.00001000 and nearby support at $0.00000985.

Despite their fame, none of these three tokens integrates staking, token utility, and cross-chain infrastructure into one offering. This is exactly the gap Pepeto intends to fill, positioning itself as a function-first memecoin.

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025 - 3

Pepeto’s entry strategy and ecosystem goals

Trading at just $0.000000139, Pepeto has already crossed $5.5 million in its presale campaign, closing in on its target of $5.78 million. But what makes it different from the rest is a full-stack roadmap blending DeFi mechanics with meme culture.

It offers a generous 270% APY staking option, and over 31 trillion tokens have been locked so far, encouraging long-term commitment and limiting sell pressure.

Pepeto is also deploying a bridge protocol for smooth token swaps across networks. On top of that, the project will unveil a memecoin-specific exchange, an innovation that separates it from DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE. Announced listings on five major centralized exchanges further position it for mass exposure.

The memecoin with actual infrastructure and vision

Unlike many of its meme-based competitors, Pepeto stands firmly on technology. Its contracts are under full audit, and the dev team engages with its community through AMAs and campaign updates.

Its roadmap follows four distinct phases: starting with the launch of its platforms and socials, moving to presale and staking, then unveiling exchange utilities, and finally entering a global marketing and adoption sprint.

The token allocation also reflects a balance of 30% for staking, 30% for presale buyers, and the remainder split between marketing (20%) and liquidity/growth pools. It’s a setup designed to reward early adopters and build long-term value.

About PEPETO

Pepeto is a next-generation memecoin combining light-hearted branding with powerful blockchain infrastructure. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee trading platform, a cross-chain bridge, and high-yield staking, all aimed at building the next big utility-based meme project.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter (X), and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

카르다노 창립자 Charles Hoskinson은 ADA 생태계의 최근 발전에 대한 흥분을 표현하며, 모든 것이 더 좋아지고 있다고 말했습니다. 자칭 Chief Meme Officer(CMO) Mintern은 수요일 X 게시물에서 이러한 세부 내용이 담긴 클립을 공유했습니다. 웹사이트 방문하기
카다노
ADA$0.808-1.18%
메메
MEME$0.002378-1.08%
Clip Coin
CLIP$0.0000285+0.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 15:11
Share
Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

게시물 Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명이 Coinpedia Fintech News에 처음 게재되었습니다. 수개월간의 하락 후, Pi 코인은 현재 $0.2368 주변에서 맴돌며 생존을 위해 분투하고 있으며, 일일 거래량은 3000만 달러 이하로 떨어졌습니다. 한때 170억 달러를 초과하는 시가총액을 자랑하는 혁신적인 커뮤니티 주도 프로젝트로 칭송받았던 Pi는 현재 그 가치의 거의 90%를 잃었습니다. 이제 모든 이목은 다가오는 프로토콜 23 ...에 집중되어 있습니다.
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23374-2.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.12198-8.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416-9.17%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 15:43
Share
XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

암호화폐 시장은 10월 8일, XRP가 난해한 $2.90 한계점을 넘으려 시도했을 때 격동의 순간을 목격했습니다. 그러나 이러한 노력은 일시적이었으며, 수익 실현이 이어지면서 가격은 $2.85 근처로 다시 내려갔습니다. 계속 읽기: XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색
리플
XRP$2.8095-1.97%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21606+0.04%
니어
NEAR$2.861-2.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:55
Share

Trending News

More

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Pepeto: 분석가들이 지금 구매할 최고의 암호화폐 프리세일을 선택하다