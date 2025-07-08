Musk's new party raises investor concerns, Ark Fund founder supports By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:14

WELL $0.00012 +5.63% FUND $0.0197 +15.20% ARK $0.4296 -0.69%

PANews reported on July 8 that after Tesla's stock price experienced drastic fluctuations on Monday, Cathie Wood, a well-known investor and founder of Ark Funds who has long firmly supported Musk, once again stood up to defend him. She pointed out that Musk's recent renewed focus on the company's operations, especially after personally taking over sales affairs in the United States and Europe, showed that his commitment to the company was deepening during a critical period. "When he really focuses on something, he usually succeeds in completing the task. So I think he is much more focused now than in the past, such as when he was busy all day in the White House."