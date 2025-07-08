A Bitcoin whale transferred 6,000 Bitcoins after 6 years of dormancy, worth about $649 million By: PANews 2025/07/08 18:42

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for 6 years transferred all 6,000 Bitcoins (about 649 million US dollars) out 4 hours ago. The wallet initially received the Bitcoins at a price of 9,796 US dollars per Bitcoin on July 25, 2019 , with a total value of about 58.77 million US dollars at that time.