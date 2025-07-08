Vladilena deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged SOL long position By: PANews 2025/07/08 18:45

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens, a wallet under the name of @0xVladilena deposited $2 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a SOL long position with 10x leverage.