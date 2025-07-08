BNB Foundation purchases $50,000 worth of JANITOR and XTER tokens By: PANews 2025/07/08 15:38

BNB $1,281.02 -2.28% XTER $0.0913 -7.49% WALLET $0.02385 -2.13%

PANews reported on July 8 that BNB Chain officially announced that the BNB Foundation wallet has completed the latest round of asset purchases, with a total amount of US$50,000. Specific transactions include: purchasing $JANITOR worth US$25,000 and $XTER worth US$25,000.