Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 200.5 By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:40

BTC $121,673.28 -0.60%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, ANAP Lightning Capital, a subsidiary of Japanese fashion brand ANAP, announced today that it has increased its holdings by 15.82 BTC, and its total Bitcoin holdings have increased to 200.5.