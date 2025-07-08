Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to 181 By: PANews 2025/07/08 10:41

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced on July 7 that its treasury increased its holdings by 10 bitcoins, bringing its bitcoin holdings to about 181. It is reported that the company is a provider of enterprise-level infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network.