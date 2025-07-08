Ripple CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on crypto reform and market structure legislation By: PANews 2025/07/08 09:57

COM $0.010827 -5.39% FUTURE $0.11702 -15.77%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin.com, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed that he will testify at a hearing titled "From Wall Street to Web3: Building the Future Digital Asset Market" held by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, July 9. The hearing will be broadcast live online. This hearing is a key link in the Senate Digital Assets Subcommittee's legislative process to promote the "GENIUS Stablecoin Act" and the "CLARITY Market Structure Act", which aims to clarify the division of supervision between the SEC and the CFTC. Garlinghouse emphasized on social media that the United States's formulation of constructive cryptocurrency market structure legislation is crucial to opening a new era of innovation and financial opportunities while protecting consumers.