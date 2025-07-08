Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal By: PANews 2025/07/08 08:25

PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, Nasdaq-listed real estate company Murano Global Investments (MRNO) announced the launch of a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The company has signed a $500 million standby equity subscription agreement, the funds will be mainly used to allocate Bitcoin, and has purchased 21 BTC (about $2.1 million) as the first treasury asset. The Mexican hotel operator, with a market value of $800 million, also joined the "Enterprise Bitcoin Alliance" led by MicroStrategy and explored the integration of Bitcoin payment and loyalty reward systems in the hotel business. Elias Sacal, chairman of the company, said that Bitcoin can both hedge against inflation risks and enhance the resilience of the balance sheet.