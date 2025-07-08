Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 04:17
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped out in a black suit last month, the world saw it, except Polymarket’s oracle voters. Now, a $160 million betting frenzy hinges on whether truth can outweigh token-weighted manipulation.

On June 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO summit in The Hague wearing a black military-style jacket, collared shirt, and matching trousers, an outfit immediately described as a “suit” by Reuters, BBC, the New York Post, and even Polymarket’s own social media account.

The outfit, a rare departure from the military fatigues Zelenskyy has favored since Russia’s invasion, sparked headlines, memes, and, unexpectedly, a high-stakes crypto dispute.

On Polymarket, the prediction market asking whether Zelenskyy would don a suit before July attracted tens of millions in volume and a growing crowd of traders betting on what seemed like a straightforward resolution. Yet, in the days following his appearance, deep-pocketed traders flooded the market with “No” bets, exploiting a quirk in UMA’s oracle system that rewards consensus over factual accuracy.

How UMA’s oracle incentives created a $160m reality distortion field

At the heart of the issue lies the UMA oracle, the mechanism used to resolve markets on Polymarket. UMA’s system incentivizes participants to vote in alignment with the majority to earn rewards.

Crucially, votes aren’t equal. Their weight is determined by the number of tokens staked, not the number of voters. This creates a powerful asymmetry: a single whale with enough tokens can swing the outcome, regardless of the facts or the intent of the market.

The Zelenskyy market exposed this flaw in high resolution. Despite official NATO footage, Reuters’ confirmation of a “suit-style jacket,” and even Polymarket’s own tweet declaring “President Zelenskyy in a suit last night,” UMA voters initially leaned toward “No.” Their rationale: a prior market had resolved similarly for a military-style outfit in May, ignoring the fact that this time, over 50 major publications explicitly used the word “suit.”

Traders who bet “Yes” erupted when Polymarket’s official account (@PolymarketIntel) retroactively labeled itself “community-run” after acknowledging the suit.

The backlash intensified as Martin Shkreli livestreamed accusations of market manipulation, while the PolyWhale Repellers, a collective of aggrieved traders, began compiling evidence of oracle misconduct.

As the July 8 resolution deadline looms, the fallout could redefine the future of prediction markets. A “No” outcome would validate fears that whale capital can override verifiable events. A “Yes” could restore faith, but only if paired with meaningful oracle reforms.

Either way, the suit saga has already exposed a trillion-dollar question: Can decentralized platforms handle the truth, or will they devolve into casinos where the house always wins?

