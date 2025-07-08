5 countries where crypto is (surprisingly) tax-free in 2025 By: PANews 2025/07/08 02:03

Looking to live tax-free with crypto in 2025? These five countries, including the Cayman Islands, UAE and Germany, still offer legal, zero-tax treatment for cryptocurrencies.