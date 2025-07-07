Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU By: PANews 2025/07/07 23:58

TOKEN $0.01215 -3.11% BANK $0.13162 -5.30%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure of its OpenAI and SpaceX stock token products and related investor communications. Previously, OpenAI posted a message on the X platform to remind users that these "OpenAI tokens" are not OpenAI company equity, and stated that it has not cooperated with Robinhood and has not approved any equity transfer, calling on investors to be cautious about the product.