UK Treasury Targets Crypto Tax Evaders with £300 Fines Starting January 2026

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/07 20:48
스레숄드
T$0.01506+0.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1076-0.92%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006843+1.06%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001718-2.66%

The UK Treasury has unveiled a comprehensive crackdown on crypto tax evasion, introducing £300 fines for individuals who refuse to share personal details with crypto service providers starting January 2026.

According to a Daily Mail report, the new Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) will require holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies to share their tax reference numbers with crypto platforms or face penalties.

Treasury officials project the initiative will close loopholes in crypto taxation and generate up to £315 million in additional revenue by April 2030.

Source: PA Archive (The Standard)

Exchequer Secretary James Murray emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate tax avoidance, stating that the rules will ensure “tax dodgers have nowhere to hide” and the government will be able to fund essential public services through improved compliance.

Both crypto users and service providers will face financial penalties for non-compliance, creating a dual-layer enforcement mechanism that holds both parties accountable for every transaction.

New Compliance Framework Puts Pressure on Platforms and Users

Crypto service providers operating in the UK will bear significant responsibility under the new framework, as they are required to collect and verify customer tax information before facilitating any transactions.

Platforms that fail to obtain accurate tax reference numbers or provide complete transaction records to HM Revenue and Customs will face their own financial penalties, which are currently not disclosed.

The reporting requirements extend beyond simple trading activities to encompass staking rewards, DeFi yield farming, NFT transactions, and any other crypto-related income generation.

Non-compliant individuals face penalties of £300 per instance, while service providers risk separate fines for failing to maintain accurate records or provide the required information to tax authorities.

Source: Daily Mail (From left to right; Treasury Parliamentary Secretary Emma Reynolds, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Spencer Livermore)

Murray also described the framework as part of a broader effort to ensure “everyone pays their fair share,” positioning the crackdown as essential for maintaining public funding for nurses, police, and other vital services.

Service providers will need to adapt their onboarding processes and customer management systems to accommodate the new data collection requirements, potentially increasing operational costs that could be passed to users.

Global Momentum Builds Around Crypto Tax Enforcement

Britain’s move is part of a worldwide trend toward stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance, with multiple jurisdictions implementing similar reporting frameworks designed to capture previously hidden digital asset profits.

The European Union’s DAC8 directive, which takes effect in 2026, will require crypto platforms across all member states to share customer transaction data with tax authorities, creating a continent-wide information exchange network.

Recent data from Denmark reveals the scale of the challenge facing tax authorities, with over 90% of crypto traders failing to report gains despite mandatory exchange reporting requirements implemented in 2019.

Nordic countries appear particularly aggressive in their approach, with Norway estimating that roughly 88% of crypto traders omitted gains in 2023, while Denmark is now considering a 42% tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains.

Thailand has taken the opposite approach, offering a five-year personal income tax exemption on crypto capital gains for transactions conducted through licensed platforms, seeking to attract international investment and establish itself as a digital asset hub.

As it stands now, some jurisdictions are tightening enforcement, while others compete for crypto capital through favorable tax treatment.

These approaches, however, create both opportunities and challenges for crypto investors, who may increasingly start to consider tax implications when choosing where to trade or establish residency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

카르다노 창립자 Charles Hoskinson은 ADA 생태계의 최근 발전에 대한 흥분을 표현하며, 모든 것이 더 좋아지고 있다고 말했습니다. 자칭 Chief Meme Officer(CMO) Mintern은 수요일 X 게시물에서 이러한 세부 내용이 담긴 클립을 공유했습니다. 웹사이트 방문하기
카다노
ADA$0.8066-1.38%
메메
MEME$0.002371-1.33%
Clip Coin
CLIP$0.0000284+0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 15:11
Share
Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

게시물 Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명이 Coinpedia Fintech News에 처음 게재되었습니다. 수개월간의 하락 후, Pi 코인은 현재 $0.2368 주변에서 맴돌며 생존을 위해 분투하고 있으며, 일일 거래량은 3000만 달러 이하로 떨어졌습니다. 한때 170억 달러를 초과하는 시가총액을 자랑하는 혁신적인 커뮤니티 주도 프로젝트로 칭송받았던 Pi는 현재 그 가치의 거의 90%를 잃었습니다. 이제 모든 이목은 다가오는 프로토콜 23 ...에 집중되어 있습니다.
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23295-2.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.12834-3.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00414-9.40%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 15:43
Share
XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

암호화폐 시장은 10월 8일, XRP가 난해한 $2.90 한계점을 넘으려 시도했을 때 격동의 순간을 목격했습니다. 그러나 이러한 노력은 일시적이었으며, 수익 실현이 이어지면서 가격은 $2.85 근처로 다시 내려갔습니다. 계속 읽기: XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색
리플
XRP$2.8011-2.20%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21418-0.29%
니어
NEAR$2.856-3.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:55
Share

Trending News

More

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Pepeto: 분석가들이 지금 구매할 최고의 암호화폐 프리세일을 선택하다