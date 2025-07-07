Strategy: Bitcoin's book value increased by more than $14 billion in the second quarter By: PANews 2025/07/07 20:06

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy (MicroStrategy) to the US SEC, as of June 30, 2025, the company realized unrealized book gains of approximately $14.05 billion in Bitcoin, and therefore recognized deferred taxes of approximately $4.04 billion. The company's total Bitcoin holdings are 597,325, with a book value of $64.36 billion and an average cost of $70,982 per coin.