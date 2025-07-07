Circle issues another $250 million USDC on Solana By: PANews 2025/07/07 19:43

USDC $0.9996 +0.02%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens, Circle has issued another $250 million in USDC on the Solana blockchain. Since 2025, Circle has issued a total of $17.5 billion in USDC on Solana.