Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/07 16:55

BTC $121,712.61 -0.62% NOW $0.00414 -9.40%

PANews reported on July 7 that the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 14.9 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reached 88.63 BTC. Earlier news reported that Coinsilium completed a financing of 2.7875 million pounds for strategic development in the field of digital assets .