GS Technologies, a listed company, has raised £1.75 million to increase its Bitcoin reserves By: PANews 2025/07/07 14:31

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, GS Technologies Limited (London Stock Exchange: GST), a financial technology company, has conditionally completed a placement and raised £1.75 million. It also plans to offer a new "retail offer" to existing retail shareholders at the same issue price as the placement to raise an additional up to £250,000. The funds raised from the placement and retail offer will be mainly used to further enrich the company's Bitcoin asset reserves in accordance with the company's recently implemented asset reserve policy announced on June 25, 2025.