Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 226.42 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,000 By: PANews 2025/07/07 14:12

BTC $121,728.66 -0.65%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company announced today that it has purchased another 226.42 BTC and currently holds a total of 1,000 bitcoins.