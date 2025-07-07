Metaplanet Acquires 2,205 More Bitcoins, Pushing Total Holdings to $1.7B

Japanese firm Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin treasury strategy with the purchase of 2,205 additional BTC, the company announced on July 7.

Key Takeaways: Metaplanet bought 2,205 BTC, raising total holdings to 15,555 BTC worth $1.7 billion.

BTC Yield jumped 15.1% in one week, adding 2,017 BTC valued at 31.7 billion yen.

The firm’s Bitcoin treasury has quadrupled since March, reflecting an aggressive accumulation strategy.

The latest acquisition brings Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings to 15,555 BTC, worth approximately 225.8 billion yen ($1.7 billion) at an average purchase price of 14.5 million yen per coin.

The purchase, valued at 34.5 billion yen, comes amid Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation since designating Bitcoin treasury operations as an official business line in December 2024.

Metaplanet’s BTC Yield Jumps 15.1%, Adds 2,017 BTC in a Week

According to company disclosures, Metaplanet’s BTC Yield, a key metric tracking the percentage change in Bitcoin holdings per fully diluted share, rose 15.1% between July 1 and July 7, adding 2,017 BTC worth 31.7 billion yen in the quarter-to-date period.

BTC Yield highlights the net Bitcoin growth relative to share dilution, which the firm views as a measure of shareholder accretion.

Metaplanet’s steady Bitcoin purchases have been funded through a mix of capital market activities and operating income.

Notably, the company executed an early redemption of 6 billion yen from a recent bond issuance, repaying investors with proceeds raised from recent stock acquisition rights exercises.

The firm’s aggressive Bitcoin buying spree has outpaced traditional corporate approaches to digital assets.

Since early 2025, Metaplanet has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 BTC in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.

The company’s Bitcoin-focused strategy mirrors moves by U.S.-based Strategy but on a Japanese scale.

“Metaplanet has acquired 2,205 BTC for ~$238.7 million at ~$108,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 416.6% YTD 2025. As of 7/7/2025, we hold 15,555 $BTC acquired for ~$1.54 billion at ~$99,307 per bitcoin,” CEO Simon Gerovich said in a recent post on X.

Data from BitcoinTreasuries shows at least 21 new entities added BTC holdings in the past month alone.

Doubts Grow Over Long-Term Viability of Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Skepticism around the sustainability of the Bitcoin treasury trend is growing.

Last week, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures.

The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.

Sigel singled out the use of at-the-market (ATM) share issuance programs, arguing that these can become dilutive if a company’s stock price nears its Bitcoin net asset value (NAV).

Meanwhile, New York law firm Pomerantz LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Michael Saylor’s Strategy, accusing the Bitcoin-focused firm of misleading investors about the profitability and risks of its crypto investment strategy.