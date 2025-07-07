Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

By: PANews
2025/07/07 12:04
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0612-1.75%
Allo
RWA$0.006395-0.18%

Important definitions in this article

The definition of RWA in the official ARVA document is: RWA - in respect of any Virtual Asset, any type or combination of:

(a) interest in any financial instrument, scheme or arrangement;

(b) physical and/or tangible asset; or

(c) intangible asset, rights or interest, other than—

i. the Virtual Asset itself; or

ii. items that exist in digital form only.

VASP - Virtual Asset Service Provider

VARA - Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority

ARVA - Asset-Referenced Virtual Assets

1. Virtual asset regulatory landscape and core institutions

1. Leading regulatory body

  • Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA): Established in March 2022, it is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing Dubai's cryptocurrency laws. It will oversee the issuance, provision and disclosure of virtual assets and NFTs, and work with other federal agencies, including the UAE Central Bank, to develop ethical codes, general policies and strategic plans.
  • Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA): is the regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The DFSA crypto token regime came into effect on November 1, 2022, providing comprehensive requirements designed to protect users and potential users of financial services related to crypto tokens.

The specific license types and business scopes involved by the two regulatory agencies are as follows:

Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

2. Regulatory framework

VARA Framework:

  • Laws and Regulations: Laws, Cabinet Resolutions, Regulations, Executive Orders and Resolutions, Federal AML/CTF Laws
  • Rulebooks: Mandatory Rulebooks, VA Activities and Other Rulebooks
  • Guidance: 2024 Regulatory Guidelines for Virtual Asset Marketing and Related Activities
  • File: Executive Order No. 01/2022, Executive Order No. 02/2022

DFSA Framework

Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

II. VARA Specific Regulatory Requirements

1. Pre-issuance approval by the issuer

1.1 Mandatory Licensing Requirements

ARVA issuance falls under Category 1 VA Issuance (the highest regulatory category), and the issuer must obtain a VA issuance license from VARA.

The VARA license application process can be found at: https://web3caff.com/archives/105077

1.2 Single asset approval

All VASPs licensed by VARA to issue Category 1 VAs must obtain VARA approval prior to issuing each ARVA. VARA may, at its sole discretion, impose conditions on any approval of a VASP to issue an ARVA.

1.3 Reserve Asset Requirements

Sufficient reserve assets must be held to cover the rights and value represented by ARVA;

Reserve assets must be kept by a licensed custodian and be independent of VASP’s own assets;

Reserve assets may not be re-pledged or subject to encumbrances;

Ensure that reserve assets are legally separate from its property and any other virtual asset reserve assets.

2. Information Disclosure Requirements

2.1 White Paper Disclosure

A white paper must be published to disclose relevant content before virtual assets are offered to the public.

In addition to meeting general virtual asset disclosure requirements, ARVA should also meet additional disclosure requirements. Specifically:

The general disclosure mainly includes the following parts:

  • Information about the issuer
  • Information about virtual assets
  • Information about the rights and obligations attached to virtual assets
  • Information about the underlying technology
  • Information about licensed distributors
  • Information about any initial offer of the virtual asset to the public

RWA additional disclosure requirements mainly include the following:

  • ARVA Values, Rights and Value Preservation Policy
  • Reference asset types and composition, selection criteria, variability, ownership linkage, stable anchoring, legal compliance and risks
  • Existence, types and composition of reserve assets, selection criteria, variability and investment policy
  • ARVA supply management, including creation and destruction, impact on reserves
  • Holder redemption rights, including redemption details, rules, procedures and time limits
  • Asset custody, including custodial arrangements, liquidity guarantees, etc.
  • Risk management, including risk assessment, risk control measures, etc.

2.2 Continuous Disclosure Requirements

Should disclose on its website, at least monthly and in a clear, accurate and transparent manner:

  • The amount and value of ARVA in public circulation;
  • The value and composition of reserve assets (if applicable).

Confirm a statement confirming whether ARVA is fully backed by sufficient reserve assets at the time of disclosure.

3. Capital requirements

A VASP licensed to issue ARVA must at all times maintain paid-in capital at least equal to the higher of:

  • AED 1,500,000 (equivalent to approximately CNY 2,925,000);
  • 2% of the average market value of reserve assets over the past 24 months.

4. Legal requirements for transfer of ownership

Where the ARVA represents direct ownership of the RWA, the issuer must ensure that:

  • The ownership is legally established, and the RWA ownership is transferred simultaneously when the token is transferred;
  • Comply with legal settlement requirements for RWA transactions.

5. Redemption Mechanism Requirements

Holders must be allowed to redeem in AED or other equivalent value disclosed in the white paper;

Redemption requests are processed within a reasonable time frame and are free of charge.

6. Auditing and reporting

A VASP licensed to issue VARA shall appoint an independent third-party auditor and promptly notify VARA of the auditor’s full name and contact information upon appointment;

Senior management of a VASP that holds a license to issue ARVA shall submit to VARA a certification of the accuracy of each independent audit as soon as practicable after completion;

Independent audits of ARVA in circulation and reserve assets are conducted every 6 months.

7. Multiple rules to follow

Issuers must also comply with the requirements of the four core rulebooks:

  • Company Rulebook
  • Compliance and Risk Management Rulebook
  • Technology and Information Rulebook
  • Market Conduct Rulebook

III. DFSA Regulatory Updates

DFSA's Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) officially released the "Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines" on March 17, 2025. The release of this guideline marks that Dubai will incorporate RWA tokenization into the mainstream financial regulatory system, which provides a low-threshold, high-definition, full-chain compliance path for global projects.

The sandbox program participation process is divided into two stages and four core steps, as follows:

  • Phase 1: Submit an Expression of Interest

Eligibility: Companies must be engaged in tokenization business (issuing/trading/holding/settling RWA, stocks, bonds, etc.), excluding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins; existing DFSA licensed institutions can expand their business.

Application materials and time: Submit your letter of intent at no charge. The application window is from March 17, 2025 to April 24, 2025 (if you are late, you will need to wait for the next round).

DFSA assessment: preliminary review of business compliance (whether it falls within the scope of DIFC license). After passing, arrange a meeting to discuss the details of the business model.

  • Phase 2: ITL Tokenisation Cohort

A DFSA license is required to enter the ITL Tokenisation cohort and interested firms must apply for and complete the authorisation process to join the scheme.

ITL Pre-Application Form link: https://services.dfsa.ae/make-anenquiry/innovation-and-testing-license/

Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

The specific flow chart is as follows:

Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

4. Dubai Real Estate RWA Case

Dubai RWA regulation full analysis: from license application to sandbox implementation, a comprehensive guide to virtual asset compliance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

카르다노 창립자 Charles Hoskinson은 ADA 생태계의 최근 발전에 대한 흥분을 표현하며, 모든 것이 더 좋아지고 있다고 말했습니다. 자칭 Chief Meme Officer(CMO) Mintern은 수요일 X 게시물에서 이러한 세부 내용이 담긴 클립을 공유했습니다. 웹사이트 방문하기
카다노
ADA$0.8066-1.48%
메메
MEME$0.002372-1.16%
Clip Coin
CLIP$0.0000285+1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 15:11
Share
미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템

미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템

모든 주요 기술 변화에는 사용성을 정의하는 레이어가 있습니다 — 가장 화려한 것이 아니라, 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 것입니다. 웹3.0에서 그 레이어는 스테이블 코인입니다. 이들은 비트코인이나 화려한 NFT처럼 헤드라인을 장식하지는 않지만, 스테이블 코인은 탈중앙화 생태계의 가장 인간적인 부분을 조용히 지원합니다:&nbsp;신뢰. 안정성의 UX 평균적인 사람에게 돈에서 원하는 것이 무엇인지 물어보면, 답은 간단합니다: 예측 가능성. 이것이 USDC나 DAI 같은 스테이블 코인이 중요한 이유입니다. 이들은 암호화폐의 구조적 자유를 유지하면서 감정적 변동성을 제거합니다. 하지만, 그들의 가장 큰 설계 결함은 기술적인 것이 아닙니다 — 행동적인 것입니다. 스테이블 코인의 UX는 보이지 않습니다. 안정성을 "보지" 못하고, 실패했을 때만 느낄 수 있습니다. 이 보이지 않음은 힘이자 문제입니다. 대부분의 사람들에게 스테이블 코인 사용은 Apple Pay나 Venmo를 사용하는 것과 다르게 느껴지지 않아야 합니다. 복잡성 — 블록체인, 담보, 민팅 — 은 배경으로 사라져야 합니다. 지금은 그렇지 않습니다. 금융이 마찰을 만날 때 스테이블 코인이 주류가 되려면, 신뢰의 인터페이스는 마찰이 없어야 합니다. 오늘날 새로운 사용자 온보딩은 지갑 생성, 네트워크 선택, 개인 키 관리가 필요합니다 — 자신만의 ATM을 조립하는 금융적 등가물입니다. 미래는 추상화를 요구합니다. 사용자는 디지털 달러가 어떻게 존재하는지 신경 쓰지 않아야 합니다 — 단지 그것이 신뢰할 수 있고, 빠르며, 보편적으로 받아들여진다는 것만 알면 됩니다. 스테이블 코인 경험을 설계하는 디자이너들은 앱 디자이너가 아닌 인프라 아키텍트처럼 생각해야 합니다. 그들의 목표: 사람들이 그 존재를 잊을 만큼 직관적인 레일을 만드는 것입니다. 일상적 채택 스테이블 코인은 DeFi 트레이더가 아닌 송금 노동자, 소상인, 신흥 시장의 개발자들을 통해 주류가 될 것입니다. 그들에게 스테이블 코인은 이데올로기가 아닙니다 — 유틸리티 토큰입니다. 라고스의 시장 상인은 "암호화폐를 구매"하고 싶어하지 않습니다. 그녀는 인플레이션으로부터 수입을 보호하고 싶어합니다. 이것은 블록체인 이해력에 관한 것이 아니라 디자인 공감에 관한 것입니다. 돈의 새로운 디자인 시스템 스테이블 코인은 조용히 글로벌 금융의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템이 될 수 있습니다 — 분절된 경제를 연결하는 일관된 UX 레이어입니다. 디자이너들이 다음에 해결해야 할 것: 신뢰 시각화: 사용자를 압도하지 않으면서 안정성, 준비금, 감사를 투명하게 보여주는 방법은 무엇인가? 보편적 은유: USDC 전송이 거래가 아닌 메시지 전송처럼 느껴지게 할 수 있을까? 감정적 명확성: 물리적 은행의 지원 없이도 디지털 화폐가 안전하게 느껴질 수 있을까? 결론 스테이블 코인은 단순한 제품이 아닙니다 — 금융 신뢰를 위한 보이지 않는 인터페이스입니다. 그 경험이 사라질 만큼 매끄럽게 느껴질 때, 웹3.0은 하위 문화처럼 느껴지지 않고 경제 그 자체처럼 느껴지기 시작합니다. 미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템은 원래 Coinmonks on Medium에 게시되었으며, 사람들은 이 이야기를 강조하고 응답함으로써 대화를 계속하고 있습니다
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.11704-10.28%
Share
Medium2025/10/09 14:04
Share
Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

게시물 Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명이 Coinpedia Fintech News에 처음 게재되었습니다. 수개월간의 하락 후, Pi 코인은 현재 $0.2368 주변에서 맴돌며 생존을 위해 분투하고 있으며, 일일 거래량은 3000만 달러 이하로 떨어졌습니다. 한때 170억 달러를 초과하는 시가총액을 자랑하는 혁신적인 커뮤니티 주도 프로젝트로 칭송받았던 Pi는 현재 그 가치의 거의 90%를 잃었습니다. 이제 모든 이목은 다가오는 프로토콜 23 ...에 집중되어 있습니다.
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23345-2.68%
Capverse
CAP$0.12819-3.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00416-8.57%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 15:43
Share

Trending News

More

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템

Pi 네트워크 메인넷 업데이트: 프로토콜 23 업그레이드 이후 Pi 코인 가격 예측 설명

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐