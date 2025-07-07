Trump: Tariff letter will be sent at 12 noon EST on Monday By: PANews 2025/07/07 10:25

TRUMP $7.545 +0.05%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "I am pleased to announce that the tariff letters and/or agreements between the United States and countries around the world will begin to be issued at 12:00 noon Eastern Time on July 7 (early Tuesday morning Beijing Time). "