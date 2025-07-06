Data: CHEEL, APT, IMX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which CHEEL unlocked value is about 17.4 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 6 that Token Unlocks data showed that CHEEL, APT, IMX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on July 13, worth approximately $17.4 million;

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on July 12, accounting for 1.75% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$49.9 million;

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 11, accounting for 1.31% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$10.1 million;

io.net (IO) will unlock approximately 13.29 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on July 11, accounting for 7.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$9.1 million;

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on July 11, accounting for 1.92% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$7.7 million;

Delysium (AGI) will unlock approximately 106 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on July 11, accounting for 5.97% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$5.4 million;

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on July 7, accounting for 22.51% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.