Analysis: The number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool has decreased significantly, and a crisis may occur By: PANews 2025/07/06 22:12

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, the number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool (the queue of unconfirmed transactions) has decreased significantly compared to the end of 2024. Observers believe that the idle memory pool indicates an impending crisis. Data shows that there were only more than 5,000 transactions waiting to be included in the Bitcoin memory pool on Saturday. As of press time, the total number of transactions has risen to 15,000, but it is still far from the 150,000 transactions when the BTC price first exceeded $100,000 at the end of 2024. Joao Wedson, CEO and founder of crypto data analysis platform Alphractal, said that the idle Bitcoin memory pool indicates a lack of retail participation in the market.