Michael Saylor should not burn his Bitcoin | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/06 18:10
Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Michael Saylor plans to burn all of his Bitcoin (BTC), which means he is burning your lifeboat to safety from inflation, and that helps the few, not many. Saylor’s MicroStrategy plans to increase the number of BTC it holds. The accumulation plan again raises questions about Bitcoin’s scarcity, and the questions that arise when few entities acquire such a large percentage of the supply. 

Saylor has said himself that he wants to hold one percent of the overall Bitcoin supply. Surely, he is looking to acquire as many BTC as possible for himself. His plan to burn his entire stash should have raised more eyebrows than it has, while also igniting a fervent debate about the implications for Bitcoin’s overall resilience.

Not that it’s any of my business, but I have been thinking lately about all the reasons why Michael Saylor, as a prominent Bitcoin advocate and holder through MicroStrategy, should absolutely not, under any circumstances, destroy his Bitcoin via burning.

It is like burning the lifeboats on the Titanic as it sinks

Burning Bitcoin refers to the process of taking BTC out of circulation forever by sending them to inaccessible addresses that cannot be accessed or used for transactions. Saylor could use his Bitcoin to further his legacy. He could donate the funds to Bitcoin’s developers, build libraries, hospitals, public squares, and more. His name could appear on public spaces the world over.

There are many technical reasons, as well, as to why Saylor should not burn his Bitcoin upon his death, but instead use them to bolster his already impressive legacy and even invest directly into Bitcoin’s future.

Many BTC have already been lost permanently, as a result of lost private keys, hardware issues, and so on. It is estimated that roughly 17-23% of all BTC have been lost, including wallets thought to belong to Satoshi Nakamoto, untouched since 2011. Lost BTC contributes to the asset’s scarcity. Therefore, Bitcoin is even scarcer than the 21 million hardcoded to exist.

Bitcoin is a non-reproducible asset, meaning once they are sent to an irretrievable Bitcoin address, there is no getting them back. You can’t mine more Bitcoin. That’s part of the brilliance of Bitcoin, as has been covered ad nauseum heretofore by the wide-ranging voices of the so-called Bitcoin Community.

Bitcoin is about resistance to centralized control, a hedge against inflation, as well as state overreach. Bitcoin is financial emancipation. Burning Bitcoin symbolically undermines the rebellion. There would be less Bitcoin to save people from inflationary hegemony. Fewer lifeboats.

Bitcoin’s 21 million supply cap is sacrosanct. It mimics gold’s natural scarcity. Saylor destroying his BTC invites speculation about further burns and damages trust in Bitcoin’s predictable issuance, and introduces arbitrariness.

If Saylor were to destroy the Bitcoin, the circulating supply of Bitcoin would be reduced. This would create scarcity that could undermine Bitcoin’s monetary function. Arbitrary supply shocks don’t help Bitcoin’s case for transparency.

Burning his Bitcoin erodes confidence. Saylor supports Bitcoin’s legitimacy by preserving his holdings and putting them to good use. By not destroying his Bitcoin, Saylor encourages adoption and reinforces its value, because his adoption of Bitcoin signals that the digital asset enjoys historical acceptance. Saylor holding onto his Bitcoin and then putting them to some productive use in his will inspires others to also hold Bitcoin.

Saylor should ensure Bitcoin remains part of the economic order for future generations in line with Satoshi’s vision of sound money. If Saylor preserves his Bitcoin by passing it onto heirs or placing them into a trust, Saylor bolsters Bitcoin as a monetary network.

Saylor could use his BTC to support its role as a bulwark against statism and an example of sound money. Burning Bitcoin weakens both Saylor’s legacy and Bitcoin at the same time. 

Saylor might consider letting his Bitcoin remain in the market through inheritance or charitable allocation—or otherwise—to preserve private property and economic productivity.

With that said, they are Saylor’s Bitcoin, and he can do whatever he wants with them, including add them to the millions of bitcoins which have already been lost for good in the history of Bitcoin, making the coming supply crunch all the more likely, and bitcoin less likely help the greatest number of people as possible. 

Kadan Stadelmann
Kadan Stadelmann

Kadan Stadelmann is a blockchain developer, operations security expert, and Komodo Platform’s chief technology officer. His experience ranges from working in operations security in the government sector and launching technology startups to application development and cryptography. Kadan started his journey into blockchain technology in 2011 and joined the Komodo team in 2016.

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

카르다노 창립자 Charles Hoskinson은 ADA 생태계의 최근 발전에 대한 흥분을 표현하며, 모든 것이 더 좋아지고 있다고 말했습니다. 자칭 Chief Meme Officer(CMO) Mintern은 수요일 X 게시물에서 이러한 세부 내용이 담긴 클립을 공유했습니다. 웹사이트 방문하기
카다노
ADA$0.8059-1.76%
메메
MEME$0.002363-1.62%
Clip Coin
CLIP$0.00002834+0.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 15:11
Share
미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템

미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템

모든 주요 기술 변화에는 사용성을 정의하는 레이어가 있습니다 — 가장 화려한 것이 아니라, 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 것입니다. 웹3.0에서 그 레이어는 스테이블 코인입니다. 이들은 비트코인이나 화려한 NFT처럼 헤드라인을 장식하지는 않지만, 스테이블 코인은 탈중앙화 생태계의 가장 인간적인 부분을 조용히 지원합니다:&nbsp;신뢰. 안정성의 UX 평균적인 사람에게 돈에서 원하는 것이 무엇인지 물어보면, 답은 간단합니다: 예측 가능성. 이것이 USDC나 DAI 같은 스테이블 코인이 중요한 이유입니다. 이들은 암호화폐의 구조적 자유를 유지하면서 감정적 변동성을 제거합니다. 하지만, 그들의 가장 큰 설계 결함은 기술적인 것이 아닙니다 — 행동적인 것입니다. 스테이블 코인의 UX는 보이지 않습니다. 안정성을 "보지" 못하고, 실패했을 때만 느낄 수 있습니다. 이 보이지 않음은 힘이자 문제입니다. 대부분의 사람들에게 스테이블 코인 사용은 Apple Pay나 Venmo를 사용하는 것과 다르게 느껴지지 않아야 합니다. 복잡성 — 블록체인, 담보, 민팅 — 은 배경으로 사라져야 합니다. 지금은 그렇지 않습니다. 금융이 마찰을 만날 때 스테이블 코인이 주류가 되려면, 신뢰의 인터페이스는 마찰이 없어야 합니다. 오늘날 새로운 사용자 온보딩은 지갑 생성, 네트워크 선택, 개인 키 관리가 필요합니다 — 자신만의 ATM을 조립하는 금융적 등가물입니다. 미래는 추상화를 요구합니다. 사용자는 디지털 달러가 어떻게 존재하는지 신경 쓰지 않아야 합니다 — 단지 그것이 신뢰할 수 있고, 빠르며, 보편적으로 받아들여진다는 것만 알면 됩니다. 스테이블 코인 경험을 설계하는 디자이너들은 앱 디자이너가 아닌 인프라 아키텍트처럼 생각해야 합니다. 그들의 목표: 사람들이 그 존재를 잊을 만큼 직관적인 레일을 만드는 것입니다. 일상적 채택 스테이블 코인은 DeFi 트레이더가 아닌 송금 노동자, 소상인, 신흥 시장의 개발자들을 통해 주류가 될 것입니다. 그들에게 스테이블 코인은 이데올로기가 아닙니다 — 유틸리티 토큰입니다. 라고스의 시장 상인은 "암호화폐를 구매"하고 싶어하지 않습니다. 그녀는 인플레이션으로부터 수입을 보호하고 싶어합니다. 이것은 블록체인 이해력에 관한 것이 아니라 디자인 공감에 관한 것입니다. 돈의 새로운 디자인 시스템 스테이블 코인은 조용히 글로벌 금융의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템이 될 수 있습니다 — 분절된 경제를 연결하는 일관된 UX 레이어입니다. 디자이너들이 다음에 해결해야 할 것: 신뢰 시각화: 사용자를 압도하지 않으면서 안정성, 준비금, 감사를 투명하게 보여주는 방법은 무엇인가? 보편적 은유: USDC 전송이 거래가 아닌 메시지 전송처럼 느껴지게 할 수 있을까? 감정적 명확성: 물리적 은행의 지원 없이도 디지털 화폐가 안전하게 느껴질 수 있을까? 결론 스테이블 코인은 단순한 제품이 아닙니다 — 금융 신뢰를 위한 보이지 않는 인터페이스입니다. 그 경험이 사라질 만큼 매끄럽게 느껴질 때, 웹3.0은 하위 문화처럼 느껴지지 않고 경제 그 자체처럼 느껴지기 시작합니다. 미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템은 원래 Coinmonks on Medium에 게시되었으며, 사람들은 이 이야기를 강조하고 응답함으로써 대화를 계속하고 있습니다
퓨처코인
FUTURE$0.11703-3.43%
Share
Medium2025/10/09 14:04
Share
XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

암호화폐 시장은 10월 8일, XRP가 난해한 $2.90 한계점을 넘으려 시도했을 때 격동의 순간을 목격했습니다. 그러나 이러한 노력은 일시적이었으며, 수익 실현이 이어지면서 가격은 $2.85 근처로 다시 내려갔습니다. 계속 읽기: XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색
리플
XRP$2.8006-2.34%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21403-1.14%
니어
NEAR$2.854-3.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 14:55
Share

호스킨슨, 카르다노 생태계의 모든 것이 개선되고 있다고 말해

미래 경제의 보이지 않는 디자인 시스템

XRP의 롤러코스터: 좁은 가격 채널 탐색

왜 비트코인이 10월에 상승하고 있나요? BTC 가격 예측과 분석가들에 따른 다음 폭발할 암호화폐

BlockDAG vs Remittix vs Pepeto: 분석가들이 지금 구매할 최고의 암호화폐 프리세일을 선택하다