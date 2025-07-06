ZachXBT: Since it has not received support from Sui ecosystem, we will not take on its ecosystem cases By: PANews 2025/07/06 13:12

According to PANews on July 6, the on-chain detective ZachXBT tweeted that he is not currently accepting cases in the Sui ecosystem. ZachXBT had previously stated that he was not supported in the Sui ecosystem and had repeatedly told the foundation to invest in some suitable analysis tools (TRM, Etherscan block browser, etc.), but there was little progress.