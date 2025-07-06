A whale sold all 215,850 HYPE for $8.37 million, a loss of $290,000 By: PANews 2025/07/06 11:51

HYPE $44.82 -2.86%

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 215,850 HYPE at a price of 8.37 million US dollars, lost 290,000 US dollars, and withdrew all funds from HyperLiquid.