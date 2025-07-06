Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining By: PANews 2025/07/06 10:29

PANews reported on July 6 that Vitalik Buterin responded to a user's view on the collective carbon footprint. The user pointed out that "it is normal for industry professionals to fly around the world to attend multiple events every year (temporary cities cannot solve this problem), but this behavior is not the actual goal of solving the problem. At best, it is for business, but more often it is for a rather selfish reason, which is to spend a good time with friends, and we could have chosen to meet them in one place." Vitalik responded: "In order to keep the globalization of cryptocurrency and not overly concentrated in one geographic area, it is acceptable to pay such a price. And this trade-off is proportional to the negative impact of mining."