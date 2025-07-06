The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade By: PANews 2025/07/06 08:04

PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Secret Service (TSA)'s Global Investigation Operations Center (GIOC) seized $225 million worth of cryptocurrencies last month. Over the past decade, the U.S. Secret Service's Global Investigation Operations Center team has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets from criminals in the past decade. Most of the recovered funds (a total of approximately $400 million) "are stored in a cold wallet." In addition to seizing these cryptocurrencies, GIOC also held a week-long free training course in more than 60 countries to explain to local law enforcement officials how to identify and prevent cryptocurrency-based scams and crimes.