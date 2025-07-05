El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6228.18 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/05 11:58

According to PANews on July 5, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,228.18, with a total value of US$674 million.