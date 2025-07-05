Bitcoin wallet wakes up after 14 years, moves 80,000 BTC

Bitcoin wallets that had been dormant for over 14 years suddenly reactivated, moving more than 80,000 BTC.

According to Lookonchain, two Bitcoin (BTC) wallets dating back to 2011 sprang to life and transferred 20,000 BTC each, as a Satoshi-era holder emerged from long-term hibernation to move billions of dollars’ worth of the benchmark cryptocurrency.

Movement of coins dating back to the days of Satoshi Nakamoto has happened over the years.

Bitcoin whale wakes up after 14 years

The two reactivated wallets were part of a broader group of eight wallets that, according to on-chain data, are controlled by an early adopter who acquired their BTC in 2011, well before Bitcoin’s meteoric rise. Lookonchain reported that two of these addresses received Bitcoin in April 2011, when prices hovered around $0.78. The remaining six started holding from May 2011, when BTC traded at approximately $3.37.

These holdings remained untouched for over 14 years. The original value of coins in the first two addresses totaled roughly $15,600 and is now valued at over $2.18 billion. The other six wallets have seen their combined holdings grow from $202,000 to more than $6.5 billion.

80,000 Bitcoin moved

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the wallets that held at least 80,009 BTC in nearly a decade and half of dormancy, began transferring the coins out. Two of these transactions were of 40,000 BTC worth about $4.35 billion, on-chain data showed.

The transfers began late Thursday night and Lookonchain provided an update showing all eight wallets had reactivated and transferred out 80,009 BTC. At Bitcoin’s staggering prices, these coins are worth about $8.69 billion.

According to CryptoQuant, the movement of these Satoshi-era Bitcoin marks the largest single-day movement for coins over a decade old.

Rather than sent to exchanges, the transfers were to other unknown addresses, suggesting potential reallocation. However, the holders could also be eyeing other outcomes, including a possible sale as BTC looks to break to new highs.

Bitcoin price fell from highs of $110k to lows of $107,600 in 24 hours on July 4, with a 1.3% dip also hitting the rest of the crypto market.