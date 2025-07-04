Brazil's central bank service provider C&M was recently attacked and lost about $140 million. Some of the stolen funds have been converted into cryptocurrencies

By: PANews
2025/07/04 22:45
PANews reported on July 4 that according to crypto detective ZachXBT, Brazil's central bank service provider C&M Software recently suffered a cyber attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $140 million. On June 30, 2025, the reserve accounts of six financial institutions were illegally hacked, and the attackers exchanged fiat currencies for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT through Latin American OTCs and exchanges. According to my estimate, at least $30 million to $40 million was exchanged for cryptocurrencies. Brazilian law enforcement revealed that criminals paid only $2,760 (15,000 reais) to a C&M employee to obtain his company login account and password. ZachXBT said that when the time is right, it will publish the theft address related to this incident because it has been assisting in freezing funds and tracking unmarked OTC transactions.

