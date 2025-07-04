Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 36,439 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/04 22:05

BTC $123,046.42 +0.01% ETH $4,383.32 -2.50% NET $0.00007788 -0.30%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC (US$283.23 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 2,044 BTC (US$221.28 million), and the current total holdings reached 698,919 BTC (US$75.65 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 36,439 ETH (US$92.19 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 32,987 ETH (US$83.46 million), and the current total holdings reached 1,806,099 ETH (US$4.57 billion).