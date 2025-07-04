July Expert Predictions: Where Are BTC, ETH, and SOL Headed This Month?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/04 18:59
Key Takeaways:

  • Bitcoin holds above $100,000 with strong ETF inflows, ending Q2 with gains over 30%.
  • Ethereum remains below $3,000 but saw its revenue jump 133.7% over three months, outpacing Solana.
  • Solana enters a critical July with key support at $130 and resistance near $160, as experts see potential for $175 or a drop to $115.
  • Solana’s active addresses grew by 31.9%, driven by meme coin trading on Pump.Fun, while Ethereum’s user numbers stayed largely unchanged.

Bitcoin (BTC) held its ground in June, but traders are wondering if it still has fuel left for a summer rally. Ethereum (ETH), meanwhile, continues to hover below key resistance levels, with the market waiting for a decisive move. And Solana (SOL) remains the hot topic of the season, pushing new projects and narratives despite market uncertainties.

What’s next for these top three? From ETF flows and on-chain activity to price targets and upcoming catalysts, here’s what experts are watching in July.

Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build

Some analysts believe July could finally bring the start of altseason, but for that to happen, Bitcoin’s dominance may need to soften first. So far, the leading cryptocurrency isn’t backing down. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and public disagreements between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Bitcoin remains resilient.

Abbass Abdul Sater, Head of Sales at Capital.com, told Cryptonews that institutional interest continues to support Bitcoin’s position after its recent weekly gains:

He added that strong buying activity has kept BTC above $100,000 since May, with price movements staying within a clear range:

Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to reflect overall market sentiment. Abdul Sater noted that June 24 saw net inflows reach $588.06 million – the highest daily inflow since May’s peak of $934.80 million on May 22. According to CoinGlass, there were only three days of outflows in June: $267.5 million on June 1, $47.80 million on June 6, and another smaller outflow later in the month.

This pattern suggests investor confidence remains strong despite occasional pullbacks. Abdul Sater added:

This steady performance underlines why BTC continues to dominate the market, even as traders keep their eyes on altcoins for bigger short-term moves this summer.

Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

One trend emerging this summer is Solana’s continued growth in active addresses, likely driven by strong meme coin trading activity. Pump.Fun, the main meme coin launchpad, operates on Solana, bringing in high daily user numbers. Over the past three months, Solana’s active addresses grew by 31.9%, while Ethereum, one of its main competitors, remained stable with a modest increase of 6.1%.

Eneko Knörr, CEO and co-founder of Stabolut, told Cryptonews that July will be crucial for SOL’s next move. He noted that Solana is approaching a key technical zone that could determine whether its price breaks out or turns lower:

Looking ahead, Knörr outlined two long-term scenarios for Solana depending on market conditions and ETF momentum:

According to expert, if ETF momentum picks up in the second half of the year, Solana could continue closing the revenue gap with Ethereum and position itself as a real challenger in the next bull cycle.


Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?

After its strong rally in May, Ethereum hasn’t yet delivered the long-awaited $3,000 mark. However, in June, ETH reached its local high for the past three months, trading above $2,800. While the monthly performance closed slightly negative at -1.3%, this period of price stagnation may not be a bad sign.


Some analysts argue that when Ethereum pauses like this, it can signal an upcoming altseason. The fact that ETH held its ground without sharp drops shows underlying market stability, even as Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines.

While Ethereum’s number of active addresses has remained largely unchanged, its revenue grew by 133.7% over the past three months, surpassing Solana’s growth of just 8.3% during the same period. This means Ethereum has overtaken its main competitor in terms of revenue growth for now.

Whether ETH breaks above $3,000 this summer remains uncertain, but its stable price and rising on-chain revenue suggest it’s far from losing its place as the leading altcoin.

Conclusion

Bitcoin continues to hold its ground above $100,000, showing resilience despite geopolitical tensions. Solana enters a critical month with potential catalysts that could push its price higher or send it lower, while Ethereum stays stable below $3,000 but shows strong growth in on-chain revenue. Whether these signals point to a true altseason remains to be seen, but analysts agree that July will set the tone for the rest of the summer.

Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025

  • July 9 – US FOMC Meeting Minutes
  • July 15 – U.S. Inflation Data Release
    • Core CPI (Monthly Change)
    • CPI (Monthly Change)
    • CPI (Annual Change)
  • July 30 – US Federal Funds Rate Decision and FOMC Statement

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

