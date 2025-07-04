China Minmetals: Never directly conduct international gold and Bitcoin financial management business through websites and WeChat By: PANews 2025/07/04 19:15

PANews reported on July 4 that the official WeChat account of China Minmetals Corporation issued a statement saying that recently, China Minmetals discovered illegal activities of using the name of China Minmetals and its subsidiaries to conduct external activities and sell products. For this reason, China Minmetals verified the relevant situation. The statement said that China Minmetals does not have the Minmetals Northern Marketing Center and Minmetals New Energy Industry Group under it. China Minmetals has no connection with the "persons in charge" of the above entities, Liang Hongjun and Hu Changfeng. China Minmetals and its subsidiaries have never directly carried out international gold and Bitcoin financial management business through websites or WeChat public accounts.