Chinese Tech Giants Alibaba and JD.com Urge Central Bank Approval for Yuan-Based Stablecoins

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/04 17:35
스레숄드
T$0.01514+1.33%
Union
U$0.004015-34.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.568+0.45%
Vice
VICE$0.03049-26.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010973-4.14%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001228-13.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1257+13.88%

Chinese tech giants JD[dot]com and Alibaba affiliate Ant Group are pressuring the People’s Bank of China to authorize yuan-based stablecoins.

The companies are proposing to launch an offshore yuan in Hong Kong to counter the U.S. dollar’s dominance in digital payments and accelerate the yuan’s internationalization, according to Reuters.

The lobbying effort comes as Hong Kong’s comprehensive stablecoin regulations take effect August 1, 2025, establishing one of the world’s most rigorous frameworks for digital currency issuance.

Both companies already plan to issue Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins, but argue that offshore yuan tokens are urgently needed as strategic tools for cross-border commerce.

Yuan Devaluation At Risk If US Dollar Stablecoins Dominate

According to Reuters, over 99% of the $247 billion global stablecoin market remains U.S. dollar-denominated.

The yuan’s share of global payments dropped to 2.89% in May, its lowest in nearly two years, while the dollar commands 48.46% market share through SWIFT payment systems.

The global expansion of U.S. dollar stablecoins is posing fresh challenges to yuan internationalisation,” said Wang Yongli, former vice head of Bank of China and co-chairman of Digital China Information Service Group.

The push is a shift from China’s 2021 crypto ban, which is strategic, as it came at a time when Standard Chartered Bank projects the global stablecoin market could reach $2 trillion by 2028, driven by anticipated U.S. regulatory explicit clarity and institutional adoption.

Hong Kong Emerges as Digital Currency Testing Ground

Hong Kong’s stablecoin framework requires full reserve backing with high-quality liquid assets, segregated from the issuer’s funds and protected from creditor claims.

The minimum capital requirements are HKD 25 million or 1% of the total issuance, whichever is greater. Redemption at par within one business day is required under normal conditions.

Previously, JD.com’s subsidiary, Jingdong Coinlink Technology, entered the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s stablecoin sandbox alongside Standard Chartered, Animoca Brands, and Hong Kong Telecommunications.

The company completed second-phase testing for its blockchain-based stablecoin, pegged 1:1 to fiat currencies, including the Hong Kong dollar and the U.S. dollar.

Similarly, Ant Group’s Singapore-based international unit also plans to file for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses immediately after August 1 regulations take effect.

The company is also pursuing licenses in Singapore and Luxembourg, anchoring its digital currency ambitions in key global financial hubs.

This stablecoin regulation clarity is particularly crucial as Hong Kong banks processed HK$17.2 billion ($2.19 billion) in digital asset transactions during 2024, with HK$5.1 billion ($649.7 million) under custody by year-end.

Ten digital asset trading platforms have secured licenses, with eight more applications under review by the Securities and Futures Commission.

Chinese Tech Giants Alibaba and JD.com Urge Central Bank Approval for Yuan-Based StablecoinsSource: SFC Hong Kong

Additionally, VMS Group, managing nearly $4 billion for Hong Kong’s wealthiest families, allocated $10 million to Re7 Capital’s decentralized finance strategies.

These strategic moves are painting a picture of growing institutional adoption of regulated digital asset exposure in Hong Kong and China as a whole.

Strategic Push Against Dollar Dominance Intensifies

Chinese exporters are increasingly using dollar-pegged stablecoins as overseas merchants send payments in USDT, according to HashKey chairman Xiao Feng.

Capital controls, geopolitical tensions, and currency volatility in emerging markets have spurred this shift among Chinese businesses.

In fact, Crypto HK, Hong Kong’s largest crypto OTC exchange, reports a five-fold growth in monthly USDT trading volume by Chinese clients for trade settlement since 2021, as Reuters reported.

The trend further shows the growing adoption of dollar stablecoins for cross-border commerce, despite China’s domestic crypto restrictions.

JD.com proposed that China allow yuan stablecoin issuance in Hong Kong before expanding pilots to offshore markets within China’s free trade zones.

The company argued that Hong Kong dollar stablecoins fail to promote yuan usage since they’re pegged to U.S. dollars.

Recognizing the challenges that dollar stablecoins pose to Chinese financial regulation, many high officials are considering “a possibility” for a yuan-pegged stablecoin.

President Donald Trump’s support for stablecoins following his January inauguration has particularly accelerated the development of the U.S. regulatory framework.

The timing adds urgency to China’s considerations as the GENUIS Act is close to legitimizing dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies.

As it stands now, Beijing is evaluating strategic responses to maintain monetary sovereignty amid the growing threat of the dollar’s dominance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12654+16.29%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01511+0.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004079-5.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.005232+1.35%
리플
XRP$2.8293-1.68%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01685-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

QumulusAI, AI 컴퓨팅 인프라 확장을 위한 5억 달러 블록체인 기반 신용 한도 확보