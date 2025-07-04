A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:27

HYPE $44.43 -3.28% USDC $0.9996 +0.01% WALLET $0.02389 -3.00%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.