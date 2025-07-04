Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:40

Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region.

A recent report by the South China Morning Post revealed that the special administrative region’s web3 industry could see more crypto firms migrating to the region after Singapore closes its doors to offshore actors operating without a license. Analysts believe that the move could even lead to a boost in liquidity for Hong Kong’s crypto sector.

As Singapore moves to double-down on unlicensed crypto firms through the deadline set on June 30, Hong Kong has been making regulatory advancements to further facilitate the sector. This is most evident in its latest Stablecoin Ordinance bill, which will come into effect at the start of August.

Although the region is no less stringent on enforcing crypto licenses on firms that wish to operate locally compared to Singapore, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association Joshua Chu highlighted the shift in global trends which will lead to the selective nature of “weeding out bad actors.”

This means that more crypto projects and platform will be forced to comply to local regulations one way or another if they wish to keep operating in the region. With Singapore’s crypto crackdown, more platforms will seek to be regulated.

“In the current climate, regulatory actions across Asia are best understood as a region-wide game of ‘FATF musical chairs’, and nobody wants to be left standing when the music stops,” said Chu, referring to the Financial Action Task Force or FATF.

By the end of 2024, Hong Kong was reportedly falling behind compared to Singapore with regards to the number of crypto licenses being issued. However, recent regulatory moves have brought the special administrative region into the spotlight as it seeks to further accommodate and grow itself into a crypto hub.

Consultant at fintech-focused consultancy Prosynergy, Christie Liu, said that Hong Kong should seize the opportunity to get ahead by taking proactive steps to create more welcoming virtual asset legislation to entice the more firms from the crypto industry.

“By fostering an innovative regulatory environment, the region can attract new investment and ensure it remains competitive on the global stage,” said Liu.

Recently, crypto and financial technology firms like JD.com, Animoca Brands and Ant Group have been vying for stablecoin issuer licenses in Hong Kong as it anticipates a new wave of HK dollar-pegged stablecoins that will come after the Ordinance bill comes into effect.

QumulusAI, AI 컴퓨팅 인프라 확장을 위한 5억 달러 블록체인 기반 신용 한도 확보