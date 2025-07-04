Market news: AEX founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand By: PANews 2025/07/04 13:31

PANews reported on July 4 that according to X user @chaoge_btc, AEX Anyin Exchange founder Huang Tianwei has been released on bail by his family in Thailand, and AEX big player Wu Jun has also taken back the funds deposited in the exchange. Earlier news , AEX founder Huang Tianwei was suspected of being arrested at a Thai airport on suspicion of a 44 million yuan crypto fraud.