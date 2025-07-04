A whale moved 10,000 BTC to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy By: PANews 2025/07/04 12:03

BTC $122,998.54 +0.17%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale transferred 10,000 BTC (worth US$1.09 billion) to a new address after 14.4 years of dormancy.