UK and Singapore reach new AI and tokenization agreement in London talks By: PANews 2025/07/04 11:32

AI $0.1213 -6.69%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, British and Singaporean officials held the 10th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue in London this week to coordinate cooperation in the field of digital finance, including tokenized assets and artificial intelligence. The two countries agreed to continue to cooperate on Project Guardian. The program was jointly initiated by regulators and investment departments to test the practical application potential of tokenized financial assets. In the next stage, cooperation will be strengthened with industry organizations such as the UK Investment Association and the Singapore Investment Management Association, focusing on how tokenization can reshape investment from the perspective of customers.