Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 12:29

Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market platform, is under fire over a high-stakes bet on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a suit before July. 

As the $58 million market nears final resolution, allegations of manipulation have shaken user confidence and exposed structural concerns in decentralized dispute systems.

According to the official listing, the market titled “Will Zelenskyy wear a suit before July?” was to resolve as “Yes” if Zelenskyy was photographed or videotaped wearing a suit between May 22 and June 30, based on a consensus of credible reporting. 

Zelenskyy showed up at a NATO summit in The Hague on June 24 dressed in a collared shirt, black blazer, and matching pants. Many major news outlets, including the BBC, Reuters, and the New York Post, described the outfit as a suit.

Despite this, the resolution remains hotly contested. UMA (UMA), the decentralized oracle protocol used by Polymarket to settle markets, has overturned initial “Yes” resolutions twice following challenges from token holders. The outcome is now undergoing a final vote expected to conclude by July 4 at 2:09 AM ET.

The main point of contention lies in the interpretation. Supporters of a “Yes” decision argue that the outfit was unmistakably labeled as a suit in several credible media reports, as required by the market regulations. On the other hand, some UMA voters argue that Zelenskyy’s casual tailoring and lack of a tie make it incompatible with the traditional standard of formal business wear.

Critics note that a similar outfit worn in May was previously ruled as not a suit, setting a precedent that continues to influence voting. As a result of the controversy, large UMA token holders have been accused of manipulating the outcome to safeguard their financial positions

Observers argue the system enables wealthy participants to sway resolutions by bonding tokens and disputing claims, regardless of external consensus. These worries are in line with previous accusations against Polymarket for allegedly ignoring evidence in the resolution of a $120 million TikTok ban market and a $7 million Ukraine-U.S. mineral deal bet.

Polymarket itself has drawn criticism for distancing from the dispute. The platform’s @PolymarketIntel X account initially called the outfit a suit but has since been rebranded as “community-run.” Multiple proposals for creating a market integrity team have also been rejected.

With nearly $58 million in play, the outcome of the suit bet may impact Polymarket’s credibility at a time when it is reportedly finalizing a $200 million funding round. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

PANews는 10월 9일 블룸버그에 따르면, 프랑스 중앙은행 총재 프랑수아 빌레루아 드 갈로가 목요일 연설에서 암호화폐 기업에 대한 규제 권한을 유럽증권시장감독청으로 이전하여 EU 내 표준의 균일한 시행을 보장할 것을 제안했다고 보도했습니다. 그는 또한 디지털 자산에 대한 유럽 규제 프레임워크를 강화할 것을 촉구했습니다. 이 프레임워크의 주목할 만한 기능은 암호화폐 기업이 개별 EU 회원국에서 라이선스를 신청하고 이 라이선스를 27개국 블록 전체에서 비즈니스를 수행하기 위한 "여권"으로 사용할 수 있도록 한다는 것입니다. 빌레루아 드 갈로는 이 프레임워크가 스트레스 기간 동안 차익거래 위험을 줄이기 위해 EU 내외에서 동일한 스테이블코인 발행에 대한 더 엄격한 규제로부터 혜택을 받을 것이라고 말했습니다.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12654+16.29%
Share
PANews2025/10/09 18:38
Share
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%
스레숄드
T$0.01511+0.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.004079-5.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.005232+1.35%
리플
XRP$2.8293-1.68%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01685-0.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

프랑스 중앙은행 총재, EU에 암호화폐 기업 직접 규제 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

QumulusAI, AI 컴퓨팅 인프라 확장을 위한 5억 달러 블록체인 기반 신용 한도 확보