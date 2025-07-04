[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B By: CryptoNews 2025/07/04 10:55

BTC $122,906.8 -0.01% CAP $0.11095 -16.11%

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.