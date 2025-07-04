Game studio Distinct Possibility Studios completes $30.5 million financing, led by Bitkraft Ventures and Brevan Howard Digital By: PANews 2025/07/04 08:18

PANews reported on July 4 that according to The block, the game studio Distinct Possibility Studios, founded by EverQuest co-creator John Smedley, has completed a $30.5 million financing round, led by Bitkraft Ventures and Brevan Howard Digital, with participation from Tezos Foundation, Hashed, Delphi Ventures, Shima Capital, North Island Ventures and Decasonic. The funds will be used to develop and release the AAA shooting game "Reaper Actual", which is planned to be launched on Steam and Epic Games Store. Distinct Possibility Studios also stated that it has selected Etherlink, an EVM-compatible Layer 2 network built on Tezos, as the blockchain for building "Reaper Actual".