DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens By: PANews 2025/07/03 21:38

SOL $223.31 +1.04% DEFI $0.00171 -2.95%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, DeFi Development Corp, a US-listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings by another 17,760 SOLs, equivalent to approximately US$2.72 million. As of July 3, 2025, it holds 640,585 SOLs and their equivalents, with a total value of US$98.1 million.